S.Korea says DPRK fires unidentified projectile into eastern waters

SEOUL, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.

The JCS said in a statement without mentioning further details.

It came just three days after South Korea said the DPRK launched a ballistic missile into the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

The DPRK has launched projectiles 15 times this year, saying that it test-fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.

