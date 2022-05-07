Home>>
S.Korea says DPRK fires unidentified projectile into eastern waters
(Xinhua) 13:52, May 07, 2022
SEOUL, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Saturday.
The JCS said in a statement without mentioning further details.
It came just three days after South Korea said the DPRK launched a ballistic missile into the eastern waters from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.
The DPRK has launched projectiles 15 times this year, saying that it test-fired a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasongpho-17, on March 24.
