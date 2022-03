We Are China

Japanese gov't says DPRK may have launched ballistic missile: NHK

Xinhua) 09:56, March 16, 2022

TOKYO, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday morning appeared to have launched a ballistic missile, NHK cited the Japanese Defense Ministry.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)