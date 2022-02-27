DPRK fires suspected ballistic missile toward eastern waters: S. Korean military

Xinhua) 10:18, February 27, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a suspected ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said it detected the ballistic missile launched from Pyongyang vicinity at 7:52 a.m. local time without providing any details.

Following the latest test, South Korea's presidential office Blue House convened an emergency meeting of its National Security Council presided over by National Security Office chief Suh Hoon.

The DPRK conducted seven missile tests in January, including a hypersonic missile on Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on Jan. 14, two tactical guided missiles on Jan. 17, a long-range cruise missile on Jan. 25, a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Jan. 27 and an intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile on Jan. 30.

