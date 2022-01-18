DPRK confirms test-fire of tactical guided missiles

PYONGYANG, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) test-fired two tactical guided missiles on Monday to verify the accuracy of the weapon system under production, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

"The two tactical guided missiles launched in the western area of DPRK precisely hit an island target in the East Sea of Korea," the report said.

The test-fire was conducted under a plan of the Academy of Defence Science, the Second Economy Commission and other institutions concerned, it said, adding that the Academy of Defence Science confirmed the accuracy, security and efficiency of the operation of the weapon system concerned, the KCNA added.

Ealier this month, the DPRK conducted three missile tests, including a hypersonic missile on Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 respectively, and two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on Jan. 14.

