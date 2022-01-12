DPRK top leader attends latest "hypersonic" missile test

Xinhua) 10:11, January 12, 2022

PYONGYANG, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Tuesday successfully conducted a "hypersonic gliding warhead" test, which was supervised by top leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The report said the missile test was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science for the final verification of the hypersonic weapon system's technical specifications.

After its release from the rocket booster, a hypersonic glide vehicle made a 600-km "glide jump flight" and then 240 km of "corkscrew maneuvering" before hitting a target in waters 1,000 km away, the news agency said.

While watching the test, Kim Jong Un encouraged the national defence scientific research sector to continuously bolster the country's war deterrent capabilities.

