Home>>
DPRK test-fires hypersonic missile -- KCNA
(Xinhua) 07:56, January 12, 2022
NEW YORK, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has test-fired a hypersonic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported early Wednesday local time.
The test-fire was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science on Tuesday, the report said.
"The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system," it added.
Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, watched the test-fire, before which he was briefed on the hypersonic missile weapon system, according to the KCNA.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- DPRK concludes party plenary session, vowing to focus on economic development
- Top DPRK leader sends wreath to commemorate Chinese People's Volunteer martyrs
- 71th anniv. of CPV army entering DPRK in War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea commemorated
- DPRK test-fires newly-developed anti-aircraft missile
- Invoking rollback terms of DPRK-related resolutions at early date effective to break deadlock: Chinese envoy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.