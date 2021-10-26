Home>>
71th anniv. of CPV army entering DPRK in War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea commemorated
(Xinhua) 09:49, October 26, 2021
Li Man mourns for his brother Li Zhengming, who died during the 1950-53 Korean War, at the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 25, 2021. A commemoration ceremony was held on Monday in memory of the 71th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. Representatives of CPV veterans and family members of CPV martyrs attended the ceremony. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
