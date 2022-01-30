DPRK fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea -- S. Korean military

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.

The JCS said in a short message without mention of any further detail of the launch.

The DPRK has said it conducted six missile tests in January, including a hypersonic missile on Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 each, two railway-borne short-range ballistic missiles on Jan. 14, two tactical guided missiles on Jan. 17, a long-range cruise missile on Tuesday and a surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Thursday.

