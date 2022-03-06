DPRK conducts test of reconnaissance satellite system

Xinhua) 11:54, March 06, 2022

PYONGYANG, March 6 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a "reconnaissance satellite" development test on Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday.

The test, carried out by the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science, confirmed the reliability of the satellite's data transmission and reception system, its control command system and various ground-based control systems, the report said.

It was the second such test in less than a week. Last Sunday, the NADA conducted a test to confirm the "characteristics and working accuracy of high definition photographing system, data transmission system and attitude control devices," according to an earlier KCNA report.

