S.Korea says DPRK fires suspected shots from rocket launchers

Xinhua) 15:03, March 20, 2022

SEOUL, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Sunday fired four suspected shots from the multiple rocket launchers off its west coast, said South Korea's Yonhap news agency citing military officials.

South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said the same day that it convened a vice-ministerial emergency meeting to discuss the situation this morning.

The parameters data will be analyzed under close cooperation between South Korea and the United States, and the South Korean government will keep on alert and keep an eye on the recent moves of the DPRK, the meeting said.

