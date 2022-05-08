Languages

Sunday, May 08, 2022

S.Korea says DPRK fires unidentified projectile into eastern waters

(Xinhua) 18:43, May 08, 2022

　　SEOUL, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday. 

