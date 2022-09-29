U.S. embassy in Moscow urges Americans to depart Russia to avoid being conscripted

Xinhua) 10:16, September 29, 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. embassy in Moscow has urged American nationals residing in Russia to depart the country immediately, citing what it claimed to be possibility that Russia could conscript dual nationals for military service.

"Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service," read an alert posted on the embassy's website Tuesday.

"U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain," it added.

The advisory came roughly a week after Russia announced a partial mobilization amid the conflict with Ukraine.

