U.S. stands out among countries with most gun deaths per capita: article

NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. firearm deaths continued to climb in the second pandemic year after a record-breaking 2020, reaching 48,832 in 2021, according to newly released provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Less than 300 days into 2022, there were more than 464 mass shootings, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Among countries with the most gun deaths per capita, the United States holds a high-ranking position in several categories: it ranks No. 2 for the most gun deaths overall and No. 1 in the rate of self-inflicted gun deaths, reported U.S. news portal 24/7 Wall St. on Tuesday.

"Many lawmakers attribute the high rate of gun deaths in the U.S. with lax gun laws," it said.

The United States also holds the No. 1 ranking for civilian firearm ownership, with 120.5 firearms owned per 100 persons, it added.

