Russia bans more EU figures from entry

10:55, October 26, 2022

MOSCOW, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday barred more persons of the European Union member states from entering Russia in response to their anti-Russian actions.

Among the newly blacklisted are representatives of European manufacturers of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine and some lawmakers of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side did not specify who are subject to the travel ban.

