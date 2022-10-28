Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft successfully docks with ISS

Xinhua) 16:20, October 28, 2022

VLADIVOSTOK, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) early Friday, the website of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos reported.

The docking process was supervised from the ground by specialists from the Mission Control Center, and also by the ISS crew, including cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina, Russia's state media TASS reported.

The Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft delivers 2.5 tons of cargo to the ISS, including various equipment, fuel, compressed nitrogen, water and food.

A Soyuz-2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Wednesday, sending the Progress MS-21 spacecraft into space. The flight to the ISS took two days.

