China launches reusable experimental spacecraft

Xinhua) 09:21, August 05, 2022

JIUQUAN, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday successfully launched a reusable experimental spacecraft using a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country.

After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to its scheduled landing site in China. It will test reusable technologies and in-orbit service technologies as planned during its flight, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space.

The launch was the 18th mission of the Long March-2F carrier rockets.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)