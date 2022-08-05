Home>>
China launches reusable experimental spacecraft
(Xinhua) 09:21, August 05, 2022
JIUQUAN, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday successfully launched a reusable experimental spacecraft using a Long March-2F carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwest of the country.
After a period of in-orbit operation, the spacecraft will return to its scheduled landing site in China. It will test reusable technologies and in-orbit service technologies as planned during its flight, providing technological support for the peaceful use of space.
The launch was the 18th mission of the Long March-2F carrier rockets.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Construction of China's first commercial spacecraft launch site starts in Hainan
- China unfolds deorbiting sail for in-orbit spacecraft
- China's cargo craft docks with space station combination
- Beijing reports 50 new local COVID-19 infections
- China applies fine wind forecast system to ensure spacecraft-rocket transfer
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.