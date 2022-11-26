Scenery of Yixian County in E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:40, November 26, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the scenery in Lucun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the scenery in Lucun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Hongcun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the scenery in Lucun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

Tourists visit Hongcun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the scenery in Lucun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2022 shows the scenery in Hongcun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the scenery in Lucun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022 shows the scenery in Lucun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

A tourist takes photos of the buildings at Hongcun Village of Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)