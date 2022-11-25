Home>>
A true fairyland
(People's Daily App) 13:51, November 25, 2022
Early winter mist has turned Xuancheng City of east China's Anhui Province into a wonderland.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Good faith in millennia-long tomb-guarding promise
- Industry leaders call for global cooperation in integrated circuits
- World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 kicks off in China's Hefei
- 5th World Voice Expo and Global 1024 Developer Festival kicks off in Hefei, E China
- Scenery of Huangpi Lake in Lujiang, Anhui
- World conference on integrated circuits to open in east China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.