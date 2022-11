We Are China

World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 kicks off in China's Hefei

Xinhua) 10:00, November 18, 2022

Visitors are seen at the World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Anhui provincial government, the World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 kicked off on Thursday in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, highlighting the theme of "cooperation for win-win."

A visitor is seen at the World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Visitors view exhibits at the World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A visitor tries a product at the World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

The opening ceremony of the World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 is held in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A visitor looks at a product at the World Conference on Integrated Circuits 2022 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)