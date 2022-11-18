We Are China

5th World Voice Expo and Global 1024 Developer Festival kicks off in Hefei, E China

Xinhua) 09:33, November 18, 2022

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a rescue robot exhibited at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

The 5th World Voice Expo and Global 1024 Developer Festival kicked off in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province on Nov. 17, 2022.

A staff member interacts with an intelligent robot applied to the teaching of Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a quadruped robot applied to industrial inspection at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Visitors look at intelligent products applied to educational sphere at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Visitors learn about a product based on AI image recognition technology at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Qing)

Visitors view exhibits at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Qing)

A staff member demonstrates a multi-modal AI diagnosis product at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Qing)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a view of the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a unmanned self-balancing bicycle exhibited at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Visitors try a device designed for personalized 3D virtual character modeling at the 5th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

