Xi stresses rural revitalization in inspections to Shaanxi, Henan

Xinhua) 09:27, October 29, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chats with local villagers in an orchard in Nangou Village of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2022. Xi made an inspection trip to the city of Yan'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and the city of Anyang in central China's Henan Province, from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

YAN'AN, Shaanxi/ANYANG, Henan, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed advancing rural revitalization across the board and striving tirelessly to achieve agricultural and rural modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his inspection trip to the city of Yan'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and the city of Anyang in central China's Henan Province, from Wednesday to Friday.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection trip.

Getting off the train on Wednesday afternoon, Xi headed directly to the village of Nangou in Yan'an by vehicle.

In an orchard there, Xi chatted with local villagers, asking in detail about how they grew apple trees and picked fruits, what species of apple they planted, at what prices their apples were sold, and their income. He also inquired about how the village developed apple planting and other industries.

In a workshop of the village, Xi was briefed on the development of the local apple industry and checked the production line for sorting and packaging apples.

Chatting with villagers outside, Xi said that he lived in northern Shaanxi for seven years. During that time, he saw villagers live in harsh conditions, and he kept thinking about ways to make their lives better.

"Now villagers have jobs and stable income, while children have a good education and the elderly are covered by medical insurance," Xi said. "Lives are getting better and better."

"The changes in northern Shaanxi reflect the changes in China," Xi added.

In governing the country, the CPC must do things for the people and do things well for the people, Xi stressed.

While visiting a campus of Yan'an High School in the city, Xi expressed the hope that the school will uphold the Yan'an Spirit when imparting knowledge and cultivating virtues. In a classroom, Xi asked the students about their ideals and what they wanted to do when they grew up.

Xi encouraged the students to set great goals early and aspire to contribute to and carry forward the socialist cause.

On Friday morning, Xi visited the memorial hall for Hongqi Canal in Linzhou City, Henan Province. The canal, an irrigation project built on the steep Taihang Mountains, is dubbed the "man-made river in the sky."

Xi said socialism is earned through enterprise, hard work and sacrifice. This has been true in the past and will remain so in the new era, he said.

Walking along a trail, Xi viewed the Hongqi Canal, stressing that the spirit of the Hongqi Canal is consistent with the Yan'an Spirit.

It only takes one generation or two to realize the Second Centenary Goal, Xi said. "We are living in an extraordinary time and should live up to it."

On Friday afternoon, Xi visited the Yin Ruins, remnants of the capital of the late Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC), in the northwest suburbs of Anyang.

Observing the bronze and jade wares and oracle bone inscriptions, Xi said that Chinese civilization has a long history without discontinuity and has shaped our great nation. This nation will continue to be great, he said.

Xi called for efforts to build cultural confidence and enhance the confidence and pride of being Chinese.

