Chongqing promotes transformation of traditional industries, boosts intelligent manufacturing
Staff members work at the workshop of Chongqing TS-Precision Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
In recent years, Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing has sped up efforts to promote the transformation of traditional industries and boost the development of intelligent manufacturing.
A staff member works at the smartphone production and quality control workshop of Chongqing Transsion Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
