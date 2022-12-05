Chongqing promotes transformation of traditional industries, boosts intelligent manufacturing

Xinhua) 08:13, December 05, 2022

Staff members work at the workshop of Chongqing TS-Precision Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

In recent years, Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing has sped up efforts to promote the transformation of traditional industries and boost the development of intelligent manufacturing.

Staff members work at the workshop of Chongqing TS-Precision Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works at the smartphone production and quality control workshop of Chongqing Transsion Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works at the smartphone production and quality control workshop of Chongqing Transsion Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works at the smartphone production and quality control workshop of Chongqing Transsion Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at the smartphone production and quality control workshop of Chongqing Transsion Technology Co., Ltd. in Yubei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Dec. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

