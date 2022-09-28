Saudi Arabian King appoints CP as Prime Minister

Xinhua) 09:21, September 28, 2022

RIYADH, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's prime minister, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a royal decree.

The king meanwhile issued a decree ordering a cabinet reshuffle, appointing Saudi Prince Khalid bin Salman as the minister of defense.

Heads of ministries that were kept unchanged include the minister of energy, the minister of foreign affairs, the minister of investment, the minister of interior, and the minister of finance.

