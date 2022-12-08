30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 10:56, December 08, 2022

A visitor looks at a gingerbread house creation at the 30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

The 30th Gingerbread Lane event is held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada,on Dec. 7.

The event featured about 30 gingerbread houses, allowing the general public to vote for their favourite creations designed by enthusiastic amateur teams, culinary artists, and professional bakers.

