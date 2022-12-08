30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, Canada
A visitor looks at a gingerbread house creation at the 30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
The 30th Gingerbread Lane event is held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada,on Dec. 7.
The event featured about 30 gingerbread houses, allowing the general public to vote for their favourite creations designed by enthusiastic amateur teams, culinary artists, and professional bakers.
People look at a gingerbread house creation at the 30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A visitor looks at a gingerbread house creation at the 30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People look at some gingerbread house creations at the 30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People look at some gingerbread house creations at the 30th Gingerbread Lane event held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Dec. 7, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
