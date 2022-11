We Are China

In pics: 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade

Xinhua) 10:22, November 21, 2022

A marching band performs during the 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Featuring themed floats and marching bands, the 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade returned in-person in Toronto, Canada on Sunday this year.

A dressed-up reveller waves to people during the 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A dressed-up child waves to people on a float during the 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A float is seen during the 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Dressed-up revellers take part in the 2022 Toronto Santa Claus Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 20, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

