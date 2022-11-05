Royal Agricultural Winter Fair held in Toronto, Canada
People look at a llama at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 4, 2022. As a combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the ten-day annual event kicked off here on Friday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit a food stand at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 4, 2022. As a combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the ten-day annual event kicked off here on Friday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Pigs are seen during a junior swine show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 4, 2022. As a combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the ten-day annual event kicked off here on Friday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Breeders display their cows during a junior beef heifer show at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 4, 2022. As a combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the ten-day annual event kicked off here on Friday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A boy has a VR experience of grain harvest at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 4, 2022. As a combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the ten-day annual event kicked off here on Friday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People look at giant pumpkins on display at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 4, 2022. As a combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the ten-day annual event kicked off here on Friday to celebrate its 100th anniversary. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
