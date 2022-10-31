Illumi: A Dazzling World of Lights show held in Ontario, Canada

Xinhua) 09:52, October 31, 2022

People visit the Illumi: A Dazzling World of Lights show in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 29, 2022. The light show will last until Jan. 8, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

