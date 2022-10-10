Pumpkins After Dark event held in Burnaby, Canada
Illuminated pumpkin carvings are seen at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Illuminated pumpkin carvings are seen at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People look at the illuminated pumpkin installations at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People walk past illuminated pumpkin carvings while visiting the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
People walk through an illuminated pumpkin tunnel at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
Photos
