Pumpkins After Dark event held in Burnaby, Canada

Xinhua) 16:00, October 10, 2022

Illuminated pumpkin carvings are seen at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Illuminated pumpkin carvings are seen at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at the illuminated pumpkin installations at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk past illuminated pumpkin carvings while visiting the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk through an illuminated pumpkin tunnel at the Pumpkins After Dark event in Burnaby, Canada, on Oct. 9, 2022. The outdoor walk-through event features illuminated pumpkin sculptures and displays built by over 6,000 handcrafted pumpkins, together with music, sounds, and special effects. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)