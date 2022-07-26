Home>>
Canadian police arrest man after multiple shootings
(Xinhua) 09:39, July 26, 2022
OTTAWA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed one man had been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, British Columbia, Monday morning.
According to local media, police said there were victims but did not specify how many and no deaths had been confirmed.
Police said the victims were homeless and believe the attack was targeted.
While the investigation is underway, multiple areas in the city of Langley and Langley Township are closed to the public, the media reported.
