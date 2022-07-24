2022 Importfest held in Toronto, Canada

Xinhua) 11:13, July 24, 2022

People look at a customized vehicle during the 2022 Importfest in Toronto, Canada, on July 23, 2022. More than 350 customized vehicles from across Canada and the United States took part in the annual event here on Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

