Sacred Journey exhibition marked in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 10:04, July 15, 2022

Indigenous people paddle during a canoe arrival ceremony at False Creek in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 14, 2022. Indigenous people participated in the canoe arrival ceremony on Thursday to mark the opening of the Sacred Journey exhibition at Science World in Vancouver. The Sacred Journey is an exhibition showcasing Northwest Coast canoe cultures and the indigenous people's way of life. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Indigenous canoes are seen in front of Science World during a canoe arrival ceremony in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 14, 2022. Indigenous people participated in the canoe arrival ceremony on Thursday to mark the opening of the Sacred Journey exhibition at Science World in Vancouver. The Sacred Journey is an exhibition showcasing Northwest Coast canoe cultures and the indigenous people's way of life. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Indigenous canoes circle around in front of Science World during a canoe arrival ceremony in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 14, 2022. Indigenous people participated in the canoe arrival ceremony on Thursday to mark the opening of the Sacred Journey exhibition at Science World in Vancouver. The Sacred Journey is an exhibition showcasing Northwest Coast canoe cultures and the indigenous people's way of life. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

