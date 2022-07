We Are China

Abortion rights rally held in Vancouver

Xinhua) 09:05, July 05, 2022

People participate in an abortion rights rally outside Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in an abortion rights rally outside Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman participates in an abortion rights rally outside Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman participates in an abortion rights rally outside Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman participates in an abortion rights rally outside Vancouver Art Gallery in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)