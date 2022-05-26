More people demand food from food banks amid COVID-19 and high inflation in Canada

Xinhua) 08:44, May 26, 2022

Volunteers check the expiry date of the donated food at the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's facility in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, on May 25, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation, there are more people demanding food from the food banks, according to a spokesperson from Greater Vancouver Food Bank. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

