Indigenous women make up half female population in Canada's federal prisons: paper

Xinhua) 08:11, May 11, 2022

OTTAWA, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Indigenous women now account for half of the female population in federal penitentiaries, while among Canada's whole population, one out of every 20 women is indigenous, The Globe and Mail has reported.

As of last week, federal prisons held 298 non-indigenous women and 298 indigenous women, according to the article published last Thursday.

This is the first time the ratio has reached 50/50, Correctional Investigator Ivan Zinger told the newspaper.

"It's just shocking and shameful for a country that has so many resources," Zinger said.

Zinger said he wants the Service of Canada to divert a significant portion of its budget to indigenous community groups, for them to use for funding indigenous-run correctional facilities across the country.

An inquiry made by Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) found that most indigenous women who become entangled in the criminal justice system are arrested for crimes of poverty, such as theft.

