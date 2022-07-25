30th Celebration of Light fireworks competition kicks off in Canada

08:30, July 25, 2022

Fireworks presented by team Japan light up the sky during the 30th annual Celebration of Light at English Bay in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 23, 2022. The 30th Celebration of Light fireworks competition kicked off by team Japan on Saturday, followed by team Canada on July 27 and team Spain on July 30. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

