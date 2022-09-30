Canadian carrier WestJet orders up to 64 Boeing 737-10s

Xinhua) 08:56, September 30, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Boeing announced on Thursday that Canadian carrier WestJet ordered 42 Boeing 737-10s with options for an additional 22 jets.

Since launching its business with three 737s in 1996, WestJet has grown its Boeing fleet to more than 100 airplanes including the 737-8 and 787 Dreamliner.

With the expansion of its 737 MAX fleet, WestJet's order supports the growth of the aviation industry in Canada, the announcement said.

"The 737-10 will be a game changer, with one of the lowest costs per seat among mid-range aircraft. This will foster our low-cost positioning and affordability for Canadians," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group chief executive officer.

Canada is home to one of Boeing's largest international supply bases with more than 550 suppliers and partners. Boeing currently contributes 5.3 billion Canadian dollars in economic benefit to Canada annually, supporting more than 20,000 jobs, according to Boeing.

