Boeing delivers 100th 737-800 converted freighter to AerCap

Xinhua) 09:13, September 28, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Boeing on Tuesday announced the delivery of the 100th contracted 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) to the world's largest lessor AerCap.

The 100th 737-800BCF was converted at China's Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services Co. Ltd., (BSAS), home to the first 737-800BCF conversion line, the announcement said.

BSAS has added a second conversion line for the 737-800BCF. It is now one of five global sites in three countries with 737-800BCF conversion capacity.

AerCap Cargo has leased the aircraft to GOL Linhas Aereas, as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, GOL's logistics business unit. GOL will operate the freighter for a Latin American e-commerce company.

"We are delighted to be a part of this significant milestone with our partners at Boeing," said Rich Greener, Head of AerCap Cargo. "Since launching the 737-800BCF program with Boeing in 2016, the e-commerce market has grown at a phenomenal rate with increased demand from e-commerce retail businesses."

In 2016, AerCap Cargo was the launch customer for Boeing's 737-800BCF program. Today, AerCap Cargo has the largest fleet of 737-800BCFs with 65 firm orders and nine options, according to Boeing.

"Across five continents, our customers' 737-800BCF utilization hours are far surpassing those of the previous generation fleet. It's a testament to the important role these freighters play in unlocking market opportunities for our air cargo operators and their customers," said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing's Commercial Modifications, Engineering &Specialty Products business.

The 737-800BCF has more than 250 orders and commitments from over 20 customers, the company said.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)