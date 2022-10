We Are China

Snow geese seen in Richmond, Canada

Xinhua) 13:07, October 28, 2022

Snow geese fly over Garry Point Park in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A snow goose prepares to land at Garry Point Park in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People walk past a flock of snow geese at Garry Point Park in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Snow geese are seen at Garry Point Park in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

