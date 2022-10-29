Canada confirms 21,810 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Xinhua) 10:43, October 29, 2022

OTTAWA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Canada confirmed 21,810 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Oct. 22, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday.

The number of total COVID-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,336,860 and 46,389 respectively, according to the weekly update issued by the PHAC.

According to the agency, the cumulative people who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada was 83 percent as of Oct. 9.

However, those who had in the last 6 months completed the primary series or received a booster dose with a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada was only 17.2 percent as of Oct. 9.

Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said last week the PHAC was keeping a careful eye on the evolution of Omicron variants, which are the most common subvariants in the country.

Health Canada said previously vaccination continued to be one of the most effective tools to protect against COVID-19 and that getting booster doses as recommended will help protect individuals against serious illness and other complications from COVID-19 infection.

