1.4 million Canadian adults report prolonged COVID-19 symptoms
Travelers are seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Of those who indicated a previous positive test or a suspected infection for COVID-19, 14.8 percent experienced symptoms at least three months after their infection, the national statistical agency said, adding that this translated into about 1.4 million Canadian adults or 4.6 percent of the Canadian population aged 18 years and older.
OTTAWA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- About 1.4 million Canadian adults indicated they had symptoms at least three months after a positive COVID-19 test or suspected infection, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
Of those who indicated a previous positive test or a suspected infection for COVID-19, 14.8 percent experienced symptoms at least three months after their infection, the national statistical agency said, adding that this translated into about 1.4 million Canadian adults or 4.6 percent of the Canadian population aged 18 years and older.
In partnership with the Public Health Agency of Canada, the statistical agency released the first nationally representative insights on Canadians who experienced long-term symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 or suspecting a prior COVID-19 infection.
According to the agency, a higher percentage of women reported prolonged symptoms compared with men. No significant differences by age group were found in the percentage of Canadian adults reporting prolonged symptoms.
Fatigue was the most reported unresolved symptom, followed by cough, shortness of breath and brain fog, said the agency.
Photos
Related Stories
- Canadian carrier WestJet orders up to 64 Boeing 737-10s
- Highlights of 2022 Toronto International BuskerFest in Toronto
- Canadian police say one suspect in fatal stabbings found dead, another at large
- 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings in Canada -- police
- Canadian police arrest man after multiple shootings
- 30th Celebration of Light fireworks competition kicks off in Canada
- Canada supports community-based organizations to address monkeypox outbreak
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.