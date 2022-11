We Are China

In pics: Circle Craft Christmas Market in Vancouver, Canada

Xinhua) 09:13, November 10, 2022

A vendor demonstrates the making of a leather belt at the Circle Craft Christmas Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman looks at pen-and-ink drawings at the Circle Craft Christmas Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People look at a handmade doll at the Circle Craft Christmas Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A vendor showcases aluminum-made cups at the Circle Craft Christmas Market in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)