Stores in Lhasa reopen after COVID pandemic under control
(Ecns.cn) 10:31, December 02, 2022
A staff member displays Thangka paintings at a store in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 30, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
Lhasa gradually eased pandemic control measures and stores reopened after the COVID-19 resurgence was under control.
