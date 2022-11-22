A glimpse of enchanting views of Yani National Wetland Park in SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 10:07, November 22, 2022

Photo shows the spectacular early winter scenery at the Yani National Wetland Park in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

With its autumn hues, migratory birds, crystal-clear river and snow-capped mountains, the Yani National Wetland Park in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, offers a dazzling display of beauty in early winter.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)