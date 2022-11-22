Languages

Archive

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Home>>

A glimpse of enchanting views of Yani National Wetland Park in SW China's Xizang

(People's Daily Online) 10:07, November 22, 2022
A glimpse of enchanting views of Yani National Wetland Park in SW China's Xizang
Photo shows the spectacular early winter scenery at the Yani National Wetland Park in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

With its autumn hues, migratory birds, crystal-clear river and snow-capped mountains, the Yani National Wetland Park in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, offers a dazzling display of beauty in early winter.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)

Photos

Related Stories