Tibetans celebrate Gongbo New Year

Ecns.cn) 11:29, November 25, 2022

Locals drink highland barley wine to celebrate the Gongbo New Year by the Tibetan calendar, which falls on Nov. 24 this year, in Nyingchi city, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2022. (Photo/China News Service)

The Gongbo New Year is celebrated on the first day of the tenth month of the Tibetan calendar.

