“Snow Town” opens to tourists in NE China’s Heilongjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:49, December 13, 2022
|Tourists pose for a photo at Xuexiang, or "Snow Town", a popular tourist attraction in Hailin city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province.
Xuexiang, or "Snow Town", a popular tourist attraction in Hailin city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, opened to tourists on Dec. 12, 2022.
Since the beginning of this winter, the place has recorded several snowfalls, resulting in snow depth of around 40 centimeters and unique snow scenery in the locality. Furthermore, more than 3,000 red lanterns have spiced up the place during this tourist season.
Admission tickets for the scenic area have been made available online to reduce the time spent by tourists in queuing up for a ticket. In addition, the scenic area will provide convenient transportation services for tourists during the high season.
Photos are taken by Tian Dianhao, Sun Hao and Wang Yanlong.
Photos
