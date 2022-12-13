People prepare for Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin
A worker works at a snow sculpture at the venue of the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Workers work at a snow sculpture at the venue of the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Workers work at a snow sculpture at the venue of the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Workers work at a snow sculpture at the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A worker works at a snow sculpture at the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Photos
