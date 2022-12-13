We Are China

People prepare for Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin

Xinhua) 08:36, December 13, 2022

A worker works at a snow sculpture at the venue of the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers work at a snow sculpture at the venue of the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Workers work at a snow sculpture at the venue of the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Workers work at a snow sculpture at the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker works at a snow sculpture at the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 11, 2022 shows the Ice and Snow World, China's largest ice-themed park, in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

