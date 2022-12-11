In pics: sea of clouds in Lincang City of SW China's Yunnan
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2022 shows a highway amid sea of clouds in Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 8, 2022 shows the sea of clouds in Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County, Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2022 shows a vehicle running on a road amid sea of clouds in Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
This aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2022 shows tea garden amid sea of clouds in Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County, Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
This aerial panoramic photo taken on Dec. 10, 2022 shows sea of clouds in Lincang City of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)
Photos
