Photo exhibition in Saudi Arabia marks friendly ties between China, Arab states
A woman visits a photo exhibition showcasing the friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Arab countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
RIYADH, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition showcasing the friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Arab countries opened on Wednesday in Riyadh.
The three-day event, sponsored by China's State Council Information Office and hosted by Xinhua News Agency, was held in the Cultural Palace in the Saudi Arabian capital.
Selected from the China photo archives of Xinhua News Agency, the 103 photos featured in the exhibition captured the important moments of economic, social and cultural exchanges and cooperation, joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and humanitarian aid collaborations between China and Arab states.
People visit a photo exhibition showcasing the friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Arab countries in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
