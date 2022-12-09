Xi attends welcoming ceremony held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince

Xinhua) 08:24, December 09, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is paying a state visit to Saudi Arabia, attends a welcoming ceremony held by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the royal palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

RIYADH, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday attended a welcoming ceremony held by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the royal palace in the capital Riyadh.

Xi's car, under the escort of guards riding motorcycles and horses, arrived at the Al Yamamah Palace where the Saudi crown prince warmly greeted the Chinese president.

The leaders of the two countries stepped into a pavilion and the royal palace military band played the national anthems of China and Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by the crown prince, Xi reviewed the guard of honor, who extended the most solemn welcome to the Chinese president with traditional sword-holding etiquette.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and He Lifeng, among others, attended the welcoming ceremony.

