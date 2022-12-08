Xi sends congratulatory letter to association of PRC national history

Xinhua) 14:59, December 08, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the Association of National History of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on its 30th founding anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for remaining confident in our history, exhibiting greater historical initiative, and better building a powerful source of inspiration to strive in unity to make new contributions to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

In the letter, Xi noted that over the past three decades since its founding, the association has made significant contributions to the cause of advancing research, publicity, and education of the history of the PRC.

Xi encouraged the association to stick to the correct political orientation, uphold historical materialism, and follow the guidance of Marxism adapted to the Chinese context and the needs of our time.

Xi urged efforts to fully grasp the main themes and trends of the history of the PRC and continuously improve the work on research, publicity, and education.

Xi's letter was read by Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a ceremony to mark the association's founding anniversary on Thursday morning.

Li called for pushing the research of the history of the PRC toward greater development.

The association, a national academic organization, was established in December 1992.

